GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Live Updates:Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. This season, Gujarat Titans haven't played at the Chepauk, which hasn't behaved in a singular manner during CSK's seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect. What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to seal the finale berth. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates from Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK, straight from Chennai: