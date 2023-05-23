Story ProgressBack to home
GT vs CSK, Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 Live Score: CSK, GT Look To Avoid Finale Detour
GT vs CSK Live Score: Qualifier 1 IPL 2023 match between GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Catch all the live updates here
GT vs CSK Live Updates: GT face CSK in Qualifier 1© BCCI
GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Live Updates:Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. This season, Gujarat Titans haven't played at the Chepauk, which hasn't behaved in a singular manner during CSK's seven home games and that prompted head coach Stephen Fleming to raise apprehensions about what to expect. What makes this battle even more interesting is the fact that GT is a team that seems closest to being a proto-type of what CSK had been all these years in IPL. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to seal the finale berth. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK, straight from Chennai:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.