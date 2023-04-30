The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has already given fans plenty of memorable incidents. The incident that arguably sits at the top of the list is arguably the 5 sixes feat that Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh achieved in the final over of the run-chase against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal. GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who was unwell in that match, did get the opportunity to speak to the pacer after the game. In a chat with former India batter Robin Uthappa, Hardik opened up on the conversation he held with Dayal.

"I was not well in that game, but without me saying, Vikram Solanki was like, 'we will have a get together today'. Because our thing is simple, when we lose, we will have get-togethers. I told him (Yash Dayal), "I know it stings right now. But this is a one-in-a-million game, everyone will remember you!'," Hardik said on Jio Cinema.

"It was a difficult game to lose. But the good thing about us is we don't put anything under the carpet," Hardik further said, before confirming that Dayal didn't remain in a low mood for long, and in no time, the atmosphere in the dressing room was jolly again.

Since the match against the Knight Riders on April 09, Dayal hasn't featured for the Titans again in the IPL this season. It has also been reported that Dayal has since gone on to lose 7-8kgs of weight.

However, the franchise's wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha recently confirmed that the development has nothing to do with the 5 sixes incident.

"His illness has nothing to getting hit for five sixes. It's not game related. He has been suffering from heat fever. He has been unwell. Mentally he is okay," Saha had said. "You have to face such situations. He didn't get his yorkers right that night. We all have boosted him up. He's better now. There is no connection with this match."

The defending champions are now preparing to take on Delhi Capitals on May 02.