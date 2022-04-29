IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG Live Updates: Punjab Kings Captain Mayank Agarwal Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal won the toss and opted to field vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. PBKS are placed seventh in the table with four wins from eight games while LSG are currently fourth with five games in eight matches. Both teams will rely on their respective captains KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to help their team get over the finishing line. (LIVE SCORECARD)
KL Rahul at the toss: "When dew is not around, it's quite an even game. I have played here before, we'll have to bat smartly. Manish misses out, Avesh Khan comes in."
Mayank Agarwal at the toss: "We are going to bowl first. We'd like to know what total to chase. No changes to our line-up. There is very less dew here. The guys are quite flexible. It's going to be a terrific challenge."
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
- 18:58 (IST)Pitch Report !Pitch Report By Danny Morrison: "The uniqueness of this pitch for me is about the lengths. Not so much fuller, it's about bowling length and it's about bowling bouncers and getting people out with the short ones. You can see why the players want to bowl short, because of this beautiful, even covering of grass. Guys with pace and energy love it here. 29 wickets to the short ones and 20 off length, suggests enough little bit of extra bounce here in Pune."
Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to grab their second win on the trot in their Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. PBKS are placed seventh in the table with four wins from eight games while LSG are currently fourth with five games in eight matches. Both teams will rely on their respective captains KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to help their team get over the finishing line.
