 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Super League
Football

Misfiring Chennaiyin FC Settle For a Point vs Atletico de Kolkata

Updated: 20 November 2016 22:14 IST

Former champions Atletico de Kolkata enjoyed a first-half lead through marquee player Helder Postiga but Chennaiyin FC were stronger in the second session and got the equaliser through Davide Succi.

Misfiring Chennaiyin FC Settle For a Point vs Atletico de Kolkata
Chennaiyin FC drew 1-1 against Atletico de Kolkata on Sunday. © ISL

Chennai:

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC rallied from one-goal deficit to play out a 1-1 draw against Atletico de Kolkata in their Indian Super League football match in Chennai on Sunday.

Former champions ATK enjoyed a first-half lead through marquee player Helder Postiga (39th minute) but Chennaiyin were stronger in the second session and got the equaliser through Davide Succi in the 77th minute.

The draw left Chennaiyin at sixth spot with 14 points from 11 matches while ATK moved to the third place with 15 points from 11 matches, the same as FC Pune City and Kerala Blasters.

ATK (plus one), however, have a better goal difference than Pune (minus one) and Kerala (minus four).

The visiting coach Jose Molina surprised all with his starting line-up as he opted to start with Juan  Belencoso, leaving Canadian striker and highest goal-scorer in the ISL, Iain Hume, on the bench.

Hume's absence did not hurt ATK in the first session as they continued with their attacking ways right from kick-off. The visitors should have been ahead in the third minute itself when a brilliant cross from Lalrindika Ralte towards the far post saw Postiga rise highest but his angled header hit the sidebar and bounced back into play.



It was a lucky escape for Chennaiyin, who took time to settle down and soon enough they had a chance to surge ahead. Raphael Augusto flicked the ball for Jeje Lalpekhlua who chested it down for Hans Mulder. The Dutch midfielder did well to time his half-volley to perfection but ATK goalkeeper Debjit Majumder did well to parry the ball away.

Chennaiyin have been disciplined at home and it looked like they had done enough to guard their goal in the opening 45 minutes until Postiga struck with six minutes left.

Javi Lara and Pritam Kotal showed some fine understanding on the right while interplaying. Kotal sent a beautiful cross inside the danger zone where Postiga rose high to meet the ball and head it past goalkeeper Karanjit Singh.

Chennaiyin were a much improved side in the second session and raided the rival citadel time and again. Italian striker Davide Succi was at the end of most chances created by the home side but lacked sharpness.

In the 56th minute, he was put clear by Zakeer Mundampara on the right but Succi's first touch took the ball away, forcing him to miss the target by a whisker from a narrow angle.

Succi had another chance in the 71st minute when all alone inside the box after being at the right end of a through ball. The Italian drew out the goalkeeper and cut past him but his final shot only ended up hitting the side netting.

After two misses, Succi finally converted his third chance in the 77th minute, rising high to head a ball from Eli Sabia past a defender and goalkeeper on the ATK goal-line.

Chennaiyin strikers were wayward particularly in the second session when they had plenty of chances.



Topics : Football Indian Super League Atletico de Kolkata Chennaiyin FC
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Atletico de Kolkata have moved up to 3rd spot in the standings
  • Chennaiyin FC are still 6th in the points table
  • Davide Succi won the player of the match award
Related Articles
ISL 2016: FC Goa Edge Out Chennaiyin FC in Nine-Goal Thriller
ISL 2016: FC Goa Edge Out Chennaiyin FC in Nine-Goal Thriller
ISL 2016: NorthEast United Hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3 in Dramatic Encounter
ISL 2016: NorthEast United Hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3 in Dramatic Encounter
ISL 2016: Mumbai City FC Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Book Semifinal Berth
ISL 2016: Mumbai City FC Outclass Chennaiyin FC to Book Semifinal Berth
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.