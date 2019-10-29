ISL: Jamshedpur FC Beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 To Go Top Of The Table

Jamshedpur FC made it two wins out of two with a dominant 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Farukh Choudhary tapped a loose ball home in the 34th minute to convert his team's dominance into a goal. Marcelinho scored an unlikely equaliser in the 45th minute but Jamshedpur regained control after the break with goals from Aniket Jadhav (62') and Sergio Castel (75').

The result sees Antonio Iriondo's men surge to the top of the table while Hyderabad are yet to open their points tally.

The hosts surged forward looking to take an early lead and tested Hyderabad custodian Kamaljit Singh when Isaac Vanmalsawma opted to shoot from outside the box in the eighth minute.

A minute later, Mobashir Rahman's excellent diagonal ball into the box put Choudhary one-on-one with the Hyderabad goalkeeper who prevented the Indian forward from slotting the ball into the net.

Jamshedpur dominated proceedings and kept Kamaljit on his toes.

The hosts finally converted a chance in the 34th minute. Piti received the ball on the left and skipped past a defender before sending a powerful strike towards goal. Kamaljit's save fell right into the path of an onrushing Choudhary who turned the ball home.

Piti, the architect in midfield, nearly added a second goal soon after the first when Castel found him in space on the edge of the box. The Spanish midfielder's right-footed effort ended up a few inches wide of the target.

Against the run of play, Hyderabad struck an equaliser at the stroke of half-time. Marcelinho collected Rohit Kumar's pass, cut in from the right, dropped his shoulder to ease past Keegan Pereira and neatly slotted into the net, beating Subrata Paul at his near post.

An injury to Sahil Panwar following a collision with Castel dampened the visitors' spirits and Jamshedpur were back on the front foot. Castel swung a cross into the centre from the left for substitute Jadhav who sent a diving header over the bar with just the keeper to beat.

Jadhav made amends for the miss with an excellent finish after collecting Choudhary's cross in the 62nd minute to put the hosts back into the lead.

With the Men of Steel overpowering their opponents in midfield, Hyderabad struggled to get back into the game as the second half wore on. Castel soon added Jamshedpur's third with an excellent piece of centre-forward play. The Spaniard brought down Memo's long ball, twisted and turned to beat a couple of defenders and fired the ball into the net.

Choudhary and Pereira also had their efforts kept out before the final whistle as Jamshedpur sealed full points, piling misery on Hyderabad who remain winless after two rounds.