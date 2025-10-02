It is safe to say that West Indies have had a few months to forget. Since June, West Indies have been whitewashed by Australia in both Tests and T20Is, whitewashed by England in ODIs and T20Is, beaten by Pakistan and shocked by lowly Nepal as well.



In West Indies' last Test, they were skittled out for a total of just 27. They will need to put in an inspired bowling performance today in order to save themselves from edging towards another humiliating defeat.