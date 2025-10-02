India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2, LIVE Updates: Action is about to begin on Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India are set to resume from 121/2, with star batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease. India trail West Indies' first innings score of 162 by just 41 runs. Rahul slammed a half-century on Day 1, and has his sights set on his first Test century on home soil in nearly nine years. Earlier in the match, pacer Mohammed Siraj led India's charge with the ball, scalping four wickets. (Live Scorecard)
India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
India vs West Indies LIVE: 15 minutes to go!
We are just about 15 minutes away from the start of play on Day 2. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill -- arguably India's two finest Test batters at the moment -- will kickstart proceedings for hosts India in Ahmedabad. India trail West Indies by 41 runs.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Can West Indies avoid humiliation?
It is safe to say that West Indies have had a few months to forget. Since June, West Indies have been whitewashed by Australia in both Tests and T20Is, whitewashed by England in ODIs and T20Is, beaten by Pakistan and shocked by lowly Nepal as well.
In West Indies' last Test, they were skittled out for a total of just 27. They will need to put in an inspired bowling performance today in order to save themselves from edging towards another humiliating defeat.
India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE: Toss Loss No Problem For India
Shubman Gill is yet to win a toss since taking over as India's captain in Test cricket. The Ahmedabad Test was the sixth successive occasion that the team did not win the toss. Yet, Gill's men have managed to show what they can do, both with the ball and the bat, even if things do not go their way in the beginning.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Mohammed Says "There Are No Free Wickets"
Mohammed Siraj was once again India's top performer with the ball, this time in the presence of Jasprit Bumrah. Here is what he had to say on his Day 1 success:
"There are no free wickets (in international cricket)," Siraj said. "I worked hard for those four wickets. I got wickets working hard in England as well. If it were easy, I would have got the fifth here."
India vs West Indies LIVE: Lot of batting to come
India's tour of England showed us the incredible depth in batting that India have. With Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar and Nitish Reddy still to come, India would fancy a total of at least 300 from here.
Take a big lead, and India may not even have to bat a second time in this Test.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Can Shubman Gill score big again?
Shubman Gill smashed 754 runs in his first 5 matches as India's Test captain, that too in England. Gill was cautious but steady on Day 1, finishing on 18* off 42 balls. He will hope to continue the great form in Test cricket and put up another massive individual score today.
India vs West Indies LIVE: KL Rahul eyes big feat
KL Rahul was once again India's Mr. Dependable, finishing on 53* at Stumps on Day 1. If he goes on to complete a century today, it would be his 11th Test ton. More notably, it would be his first Test century on home soil in nearly 9 years!
India vs West Indies LIVE: Siraj leads superb bowling performance
On Day 1, India were in top form with the ball in hand. Mohammed Siraj continued the momentum from England, setting the tone and scalping 4 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3, while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav also took 2 wickets on his Test comeback. Their efforts saw West Indies get bowled out for just 162, setting a brilliant platform for the Indian batters.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Situation ahead of Day 2
India ended Day 1 on 121/2, leaving them merely 41 runs behind West Indies' first innings total of 162. KL Rahul is unbeaten on 53 at the crease, while captain Shubman Gill has looked largely composed. The duo will hope to put on big scores and take India to a comfortable lead.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to the live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies at Ahmedabad. India dominated proceedings on Day 1, and will be eyeing up a big lead today, with star batters KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!