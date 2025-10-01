India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1, LIVE Updates: India square off against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the second Test series as captain for new skipper Shubman Gill, who impressed one and all with his batting and leadership in India's five-match tour of England. India enter as firm favourites, with the West Indies losing all of their three matches so far in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Gill and co. face a number of selection dilemmas, particularly regarding pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. (Live Scorecard)
This will be the first time Shubman Gill captains India in a Test on home soil, and it will be at a place where he has captained many times before. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, today's venue, is also the home of IPL team Gujarat Titans, which Gill has captained since 2024.
We are just half an hour away from toss time for the first Test match between India and West Indies at Ahmedabad. Will India's toss woes come back to haunt them yet again? It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides to do.
West Indies had a torrid start to their WTC 2025-27 campaign, as they were demolished 0-3 at home by Australia in July. The lowest point came during the third Test, when West Indies were bowled out for 27 -- the lowest-ever for WI, and the second-lowest in Test history.
Given that the match is being played in India, it would not be a surprise if India go in with at least three spinners today. The positive for India is that all of their spinners -- Jadeja, Washington, Axar and even Kuldeep -- are handy batters.
Whether Jasprit Bumrah features just four days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup will also be interesting to see.
With Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph ruled out of action, West Indies have some tricky selection calls to make for the first Test against India.
West Indies likely playing XI vs India: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.
It might be tough for Nitish Kumar Reddy to get a place in the Indian team for the series opener against the West Indies, considering spinners are likely to get more out of the pitch in Ahmedabad. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are set to form India's pace duo. If Nitish is picked, there might not be a place for Washington Sundar in the team.
India's likely playing XI vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After warming the bench for the entire England series, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be drafted into India's playing XI for the series opener. The team management preferred batting depth in England, hence giving opportunities to Washington Sundar and Axar Patel over Kuldeep. However, three spinners are likely to be added to the team in the home fixture against the West Indies.