Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill both struck magnificent centuries for India during their first innings against West Indies in the second Test in Delhi. However, the duo were involved in an ugly mix-up in just the second over of play on Day 2, resulting in Jaiswal getting run out on 175. The left-hander seemed visibly unhappy, signalling to Gill that it was his call after he had been sent back by the Indian captain. Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik attempted to uncover what the conversation between Gill and Jaiswal would've been once they met in the dressing room later.

Jaiswal had slammed a delivery that went straight to mid-off and tried to run a single. Gill said no after a few steps, realizing that a run wasn't on. Jaiswal, however, had come more than halfway up the pitch by that point.

Despite attempting to scamper back and in spite of a small error by West Indies wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach, Jaiswal ended up well short of his ground.

"I think Shubman Gill would straightaway walk to Yashasvi Jaiswal after entering the dressing room and say, 'Look, there have been many balls that we hit hard to mid-off, but we didn't run. I wasn't expecting you to run this time. Even though it was your call, I didn't feel there was a single'," Dinesh Karthik said on commentary.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: As it happened

The West Indies did not lose a wicket after tea to be 173/2 in their second innings at the end of Day 3 of the second Test on Sunday after following on, but still need 97 runs to make India bat again.

India's Kuldeep Yadav earlier took five wickets at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 248 in their first innings after lunch, a deficit of 270.

Captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on and the visitors lost two wickets before tea.

But opener John Campbell then reached 87 not out and Shai Hope was unbeaten on 66 as the pair put together an unbroken 138-run stand.