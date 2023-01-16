Team India scripted history with a gigantic victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed the visitors by 317 runs to register the biggest win by any team in the 50-over format. The fans witnessed the best of forms of star India batter Virat Kohli in the entire series, especially during the third match where he played an unbeaten knock of 166 runs and also brought up his 46th ODI century. The 34-year-old batter ended the series with a total of 283 runs after two centuries to his name.

Virat's massive knock fetched numerous wishes from the fans and former cricketers. His former IPL teammate and South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers also did not shy away from praising Virat.

"Virat Kohli! Different level," tweeted de Villiers.

Virat Kohli! Different level — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 16, 2023

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik retweeted de Villiers' post and wrote, "Its called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you. See you in @IPL."

Ita called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you



See you in @IPL https://t.co/cQtpPRLg30 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

Virat and de Villiers played together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for many years. The duo have played some amazing innings for their side and were often involved in some match-defining partnerships before de Villiers hung his boots in 2021.

Coming to the third ODI, Virat lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings in the format, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammad Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

