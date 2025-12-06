Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden one-day international century as India clinched the three-match series 2-1 with a crushing nine-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday. Chasing 271 for victory, India rode on Jaiswal's unbeaten 116 and his opening stand of 155 with Rohit Sharma, who hit 75, to achieve the target with 10.1 overs to spare in Visakhapatnam. The left-handed Jaiswal reached his hundred in 111 balls as he jumped in joy and raised the bat to soak in the applause in just his fourth ODI since his debut earlier this year.

Virat Kohli, who struck back-to-back hundreds in the previous two matches, hit the winning boundary to return unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls to entertain the weekend crowd.

The 23-year-old Jaiswal, who now has tons in all three international formats, struggled at the start with Rohit leading the batting charge to raise his 61st ODI half-century.

Rohit got past 20,000 international runs during the knock to be only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli and Rahul Dravid to achieve the feat.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj cut short Rohit's innings after seven fours and three sixes in his 73-ball knock.

Jaiswal switched gears after his fifty and hit a string of boundaries to ease into the target.

In-form Kohli bossed the opposition bowling with six fours and three sixes to end the series with 302 runs.

Bowlers set up victory after left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna took four wickets each to bowl out South Africa for 270 in 47.5 overs.

With the series level on 1-1, India finally won an ODI toss after losing 20 in a row as skipper KL Rahul broke the scarcely believable jinx and put South Africa in to bat.

Opener Quinton de Kock made 106 off 89 balls as South Africa looked set for a big total at 168-2 but the batting collapsed.

Left-handed De Kock raised his seventh ODI ton against India with a six off Harshit Rana and finished his knock with eight fours and six hits over the fence.

Krishna struck twice in one over including Matthew Breetzke for 24 and Aiden Markram for one, before he bowled De Kock soon after the batsman's attacking hundred.

Dewald Brevis, who hit 29, and Marco Jansen (17) attempted to rebuild the innings in their stand of 35 but Kuldeep sent the two back in the space of three deliveries to once again swing the momentum in India's favour.

Kuldeep (4-41) and Krishna combined to bowl out the opposition with Maharaj unbeaten on 20.

The ODI triumph comes after a 2-0 Test whitewash of India against South Africa with the team boosted by the presence of Kohli and Rohit -- the two stalwarts who play just the 50-over format after their T20 and Test retirements.

The two teams now head into five T20 matches starting Tuesday in Cuttack.

