Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa fire a stern warning at KL Rahul following his poor run of form in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa. Rahul scored just 68 runs in four innings as India slumped to an embarrassing 0-2 Test series loss at home. Rahul was the senior-most batter in side but his performance left a lot to be desired for both the fans as well as experts. Uthappa warned Rahul that he needs to start performing in order to keep his position safe in the playing XI before adding that if he fails in one more innings, the selectors may 'run out of patience' with him.

"Even as a senior pro, it leaves him in a position of weakness and which is why him performing for his own spot, even though he is a senior pro, is important for his own cricket. I am telling you, one more series of him playing middling series like he has had this one, this has been a poor one, but one more of this, and then they will run out of patience with him," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

However, Uthappa did recognise the fact that the constant changes in Rahul's batting position can be one of the factors behind his inconsistency.

"For whatever reason, KL has had to work through his inconsistencies and moving positions in this Test squad. For me, the fact that he has actually stacked up these kinds of numbers even (after) how much he has been changed around itself is phenomenal. He has had to endure a lot within Test cricket," he added.

Earlier, Rahul was appointed captain for the ODI series against South Africa in absence of the injured Shubman Gill. The series will begin on Sunday with the first match taking place in Ranchi.