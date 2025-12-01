Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - the two veteran cricketers who have shown their enthusiasm to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli and Rohit will be turning 39 and 40 by the mega event that will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Given both the players have retired from T20I and Test cricket, the lack of match practice en route to the quadrennial event has become the biggest issue for them. If reports are to be believed, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the duo to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy as the national team plays very few ODI matches in the lead-up to the world event.

Amid the ongoing reports, Kohli has come up with a huge statement regarding match practice. His comments came after registering a Player of the Match performance in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. He said he has never been a believer of a lot of preparation.

"I just wanted to play the ball and enjoy the game of cricket. It was about enjoying, and when you get a start, then the experience kicks in, and you're able to build an innings. I've never been a believer in a lot of prep. All my cricket has been mental. I work physically very hard, as long as my fitness levels are up, and then you visualise batting and feeling well, it's good," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Kohli scored 135, a record-breaking 52nd ODI ton, as India defeated South Africa by 17 runs in a last-over thriller.

Talking about his preparations for the game, he said, "I wanted to get hold of conditions in Ranchi. I visualise the game a lot, when I think about the game, if I see myself being intense and sharp, I know I can relax and play out there. I've played 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket, if you're in touch with the game and are able to hit balls in the practice, if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you're good. If you're out of form, you want to play more in the nets. Other than that, it's about being mentally ready and enjoying the game."