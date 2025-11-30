Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has fired back at South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad's "grovel" remark for Team India. The comment from Conrad was made during a recent two-match Test series in which the Proteas registered a clean sweep. With South Africa right on top at the end of play on Day 4 of the second Test, Conrad stirred controversy by saying his team wanted to make India "grovel". He said at the press conference, "We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening."

While the word grovel means "to creep with the face to the ground", it carries baggage of racial undertones and has historical significance linked to former England captain Tony Greig.

In 1976, England played a home Test series against West Indies after the Windies had suffered a 5-1 loss in Australia. Ahead of the series, Greig told BBC that he wanted to make them "grovel". The remark angered West Indies players and fans, with many accusing him of racism. West Indies captain Clive Lloyd even said that West Indians everywhere felt insulted by the comment.

Reacting to Conrad's statement, Gavaskar pointed out that the Proteas need to acknowledge the role India has played in the upliftment of South African cricket.

"The Indian cricket board played a huge role in South Africa's re-entry into international cricket. This is why I think there should have been an understanding from South Africa's end that if they are in international cricket today, it is due to Indian cricket. The first tour they did after their readmission was that of India. Keeping this in mind, they shouldn't have used this word," said Gavaskar on JioStar during India's first ODI vs South Africa in Ranchi.

"Another big point is that the Indian franchises are in majority in the SA20. Five out of the six franchises are Indian-owned. The employement for South African players is thus created by the Indian cricket franchises. So they need to show a little gratitude towards that. It was a wrong word (used by Conrad)," he added.

Gavaskar hopes that the South African coach makes up for his statement later.

"I hope that in his next media interaction, he makes up for it. I don't say apologise for it, but acknowledge the role of Indian cricket and its franhises in the rise of South African cricket," Gavaskar said.