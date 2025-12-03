Shubman Gill will play in the T20 International series against South Africa as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the ongoing ODI rubber, a BCCI source said on Wednesday. Gill, who is India's Test and ODI skipper, sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.

"Gill has recovered fully and will be back as vice captain," the BCCI source said.

The squad for the five-match T20 series beginning December 9 in Cuttack will be announced later in the day. Suryakumar Yadav is the regular T20I skipper for India.

The source also denied speculation that Board officials are planning to hold a meeting with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir on the increasing chatter around dressing room tensions between them.

"No meeting will take place mid-series. We will see what's to be done once the series is over," he added.

India lost the Test series 0-2.