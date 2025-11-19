South Africa has added fast bowler Lungi Ngidi to their squad for the second Test against India, which begins on Saturday in Guwahati, as per ESPNcricinfo. Ngidi's call-up indicates that Kagiso Rabada, who missed the team's memorable win in Kolkata due to a rib injury, is still uncertain for the next match. The other pace options available to the visitors on this tour are Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder. Ngidi has featured in 20 Tests so far, though he has played only three since his return in January 2024 during the Cape Town Test against India. His most recent red-ball outing came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He has played just one Test in India previously, going wicketless in Ranchi back in 2019.

Ngidi was part of South Africa's ODI and T20I series in Pakistan in October and November, and he also turned out forthe Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge last week.

At Eden Gardens, South Africa's pace attack delivered 40 overs and picked up six wickets, helping the side clinch their first Test victory on Indian soil since 2010. While the Kolkata surface offered movement for the quicks, conditions in Guwahati remain a mystery, as the venue has never hosted a Test match before.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update regarding the ongoing treatment of India Test captain Shubman Gill's neck injury, stating that he is "responding well".

The 26-year-old, who had sustained a neck injury on Day 2 during India's first Test against South Africa, will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the series decider starting Saturday will be taken in due course.

Gill's injury adds to India's woes after a stunning loss in Kolkata, which marked the Proteas' first Test triumph in India since 2010.

As a result, the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners have risen to the second spot in the nine-team standings.

India has meanwhile dropped down to the fourth spot after conceding their third loss in the ongoing cycle.

