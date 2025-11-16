India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ongoing first Test against South Africa due to a neck injury. The skipper was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata and kept in the ICU for observation. While his situation has reportedly improved since being admitted on Saturday, he is still far from being discharged from the hospital. Hence, the BCCI medical team decided to mark him unavailable for the remaining match. In fact, a 6-member team has also been formed to minitor Gill's progress as he looks to make a comeback for the second Test in Guwahati.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa on Saturday. Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field.

He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck.

The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill's premature exit meant India had lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session. The entire team was eventually bowled out for just 189 runs. Before stumps on Day 2, South Africa found themselves 7 wickets down for a score of 93 runs.

With PTI Inputs