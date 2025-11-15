India skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt after suffering a neck sprain while attempting a slog sweep off Simon Harmer on the second day of the first Test against South Africa, on Saturday. Gill faced just three balls before the injury forced him off the field. He struck Harmer for a slog-swept four over backward square leg but appeared to suffer a whiplash in the follow-through, immediately clutching the back of his neck. The physio rushed in, and after a brief check, the opener walked off grimacing in discomfort.

BCCI clarified that while Gill has a neck spasm, his return to the field is dependent on how quickly he recovers.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," the BCCI said in a statement.

The incident came in an eventful 35th over after the drinks break, where Harmer had moments earlier removed a well-set Washington Sundar for 29 off 82 balls with a classical off-spinner's dismissal -- the ball drifting and turning away to take the outside edge for Aiden Markram at slip.

Gill's premature exit meant India had lost three batters -- two wickets (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington) and a retired hurt -- in quick time, altering the complexion of the session.

The scoreboard read 79/2 after 35 overs but the hosts could be effectively three down in reply to the visitors' 159 all out.

