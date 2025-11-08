Four members of India's Test squad, including skipper Shubman Gill, will arrive to Kolkata on Sunday evening along with the full South African contingent ahead of the opening Test of the two-match series. "Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel will fly directly to Kolkata from Brisbane. They are expected to check in by evening," a local team manager told PTI. "The South Africa entire squad will also check in on Sunday." The remaining Indian Test players are expected to arrive in batches on Monday, with training scheduled to begin from Tuesday.

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia was washed out at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday after a storm swept across the ground, leaving Suryakumar Yadav's side 2-1 series winners.

Before rain halted play, India's openers Shubman Gill (29 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (23 not out) had put on a brisk 52-run stand in just under five overs.

The first Test against South Africa will be played at Eden Gardens from November 14, followed by the second in Guwahati from November 22.

India began the current World Test Championship cycle with a 2-2 draw against England away from home and a clean sweep over the West Indies at home last month.

