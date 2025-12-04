Architect of South Africa's series-levelling win in the second ODI against India here, Aiden Markram says scoring runs matters only when the team wins and he felt responsible for the visitors' defeat in the first ODI by a small margin. Markram, whose 110 on Wednesday set the stage for South Africa's four-wicket win in a chase of 359, fell cheaply in the first ODI at Ranchi where India clinched the high-scoring game by 17 runs. "Runs only matter if you win games, to be fair, or at least for me. If we'd lost today, I'd be as miserable as I would have been in the previous game. Getting the result is something that makes me really happy," Markram told the media here after the match on Wednesday.

"Being three (wickets) down early in the first game, a lot of that is the difference in the results I feel. From a personal point of view I felt quite responsible for that," he added referring to the opening game.

On Wednesday though, Markram's ton was followed by a rapid 34-ball 54 from Dewald Brevis and a measured 68 by Matthew Breetzke, which helped the Proteas overhaul the target with four balls to spare.

"It felt like we were living the first game out again today," he said as South Africa stuttered but crossed the line.

Markram said there wasn't much discussion in the mid-innings break as batters needed to step up and play their role.

"There wasn't much to be honest. You kind of know how to chase 350 (or) 360, you have to take the game on a bit and manage that with setting the game up and being smart in between as well," he said.

"It wasn't a collective discussion, it was each guy backing their game and the options that they feel confident in doing and trusting that and hopefully it comes off," Markram added.

The series-levelling win gives South Africa a chance to trump India in their backyard in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam on Saturday, which would add a lot to the growing list of achievements for this group ahead of the two white-ball World Cups in following years.

"All of it feels like it's very far away still, but belief and confidence are probably the two things that you can take as a group," Markram said.

"To chase quite a big number (of target) gives the group belief and confidence that the next time you're in that position, (we can say) 'we've done it before and we can do it again'." Markram was lavish in his praise for young batters Brevis and Breetzke, whose 92-run stand for the fourth wicket took the game away from India.

"Brevis hits the ball (for) miles. He takes the game (head) on. He's not afraid to put bowlers under pressure and as cricket lovers, I suppose it's great to watch. It's really entertaining," he said.

"Matthew Breetzke has had an incredible start to his ODI career. He managed the situation really well today. I think, he's only played 10, 11 (or) 12 games. But the way he batted today was like this guy's got at least 50 caps under his belt." "(It's) a big plus for us to have the side of Matthew Breetzke that can really take the game on and then the side of Matthew Breetzke that can also manage the chase quite nicely," Markram said.

