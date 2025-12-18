Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), looked visibly frustrated as the 4th T20I between India and South Africa was called off due to dense fog in Lucknow on Wednesday. The BCCI was grilled by fans and experts for scheduling matches in Northern India during peak winters, with the last two matches also taking place in Mullanpur and Dharamsala, respectively. The match was supposed to start at 7 PM, with the toss at 6:30 PM, but the thick layer of fog at the Ekana Cricket Stadium delayed the start of proceedings.

The umpires had as many as six inspections before the play was finally called off around 9:30 PM. Rajeev Shukla, who holds significant positions at the BCCI and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), walked out to the middle during one of the inspections. The 66-year-old had a look of frustration on his face during his chat with the on-field umpires.

Even Rajeev Shukla was not happy there he himself wants the match to be started. #indvssa #lucknowfog pic.twitter.com/3mWQ0lhwkI — ANSH (@ANSHSHR23715370) December 17, 2025

India's seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a face mask, underlining concerns about the hazardous air quality index, which was hovering above 400. The fog at the stadium was so thick that spectators were barely able to see the stands situated on the opposite end.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for 'very dense fog' in 13 districts of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh. It also issued a yellow alert for dense fog in 27 districts from the eastern to western parts of the state.

Under the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) money-refund policy, refunds (minus fees) are issued if a match is cancelled or abandoned before a single ball is bowled.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.