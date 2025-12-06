Virat Kohli's top run in the ODI series against South Africa has made things very interesting for the Indian cricket team. India will play only a handful of ODIs before the T20 season starts. A prime Kohli will be a big boost for India at the 2027 World Cup. By the time the marquee event happens, Kohli will be approaching the age of 39. There have been rumours about his career now that he plays only in ODIs, but going by his century-scoring streak, Kohli will remain an asset.

After his recent hundreds in the first and second ODIs against South Africa, Kohli celebrated quite animatedly. That expressive celebration had been missing in the last few months.

The star batter's long-time teammate Ravichandran Ashwin shared an interesting anecdote about Kohli being expressive.

"I remember when he played that Mohali innings against Australia in the T20 World Cup, I went and praised him a lot. I told him what an innings it was, and he just replied, 'Kaisa Laga?' I don't like it when he gets into his shell and does not talk. When he does not talk or express himself, that's when I actually don't enjoy," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

After two successive ducks in Australia on his return to international cricket in November after the Champions Trophy win, Virat looks in seriously incredible touch, having notched a classy 74* at Sydney during a dead rubber and followed it up with two back-to-back centuries against South Africa in the ongoing ODI series. These centuries have been marked by immense control and intent against spin and pace alike, flawless running between the wickets, and Virat topping it all off with aggressive, animated celebrations that had, as of late, seemed to have become a thing of the past.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said, "Why is Virat celebrating like that? What is he thinking, what has he gone through? Let's not forget that Virat left Test cricket. Both were very synchronous. He loved Test cricket and wanted to play always, but he left because it was not only about his requirements. Whatever chatter was going on, and his lack of runs in Tests, we do not know what he wanted to do. To leave the sport is a big decision."

The Indian spin legend, a longtime teammate of Virat, feels that communication between the batter and team management has been happening since he agreed to play the upcoming VHT, starting from December 24. He feels that the 37-year-old Delhi-born batter has taken all the chatter around his ODI future to heart and is now giving himself a license to fully show what he is, be it through his celebrations or by playing domestics.

"Now he has agreed to play Vijay Hazare, so communication is happening. In many ways, Virat must have thought, are these people doubting me? Are they doubting my ability? He is a very competitive person, which has helped him perform so much over the years. He must have taken it to heart that there are doubts regarding his skill and ability, and that he will show them now. Sometimes, in an attempt to desperately prove yourself, you can get out, and there is a chance that it happened with Virat as well in the past. But now, he must be telling you that you doubted me? Now I have shown what I can do. I have got it in me. He looks in good space. His centre of gravity is much lower than what it was over the last couple of years, which is a crucial facet in timing the ball and picking the length right," Ashwin signed off.