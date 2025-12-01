Reports and rumours about Virat Kohli potentially reversing his decision to retire from Test cricket are rife, with the star batter even being questioned on the matter following his century against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. While Kohli has denied considering a U-turn on his Test retirement, his former teammate and legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that there is no point in revisiting the topic of him returning to red-ball cricket. Ashwin emphasized that Kohli must have been quite clear in his decision when he had announced his Test retirement.

"What's there to think about? Whatever decision we take, it is well thought out. No one decides about retirement overnight," said Ashwin, speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

"I am fairly certain that if Virat retired from Tests, he was quite clear that he wanted to do so. Nobody makes instinctive decisions. We have all crossed that road," Ashwin added.

Ashwin pointed out that Team India have already begun a transition phase in Test cricket. He also labelled that, in spite of Kohli's excellent white-ball record, Test cricket is a "different kettle of fish".

"As fans, we all want to see Virat Kohli. It's there, and the way he batted yesterday, fans are going to think that Virat Kohli is in his prime. But Test cricket is a different kettle of fish, and he has made his decision about that.

"Let's make one thing very clear. The decision has been made; revisiting it is not the right thing to do. The team has also gone into transition," Ashwin further said.

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025, leaving him active in just one format - ODIs. However, after scoring two ducks in his first two games after the Champions Trophy, Kohli has founds his groove again, slamming a half-century in the third ODI against Australia Down Under, and now a scintillating hundred against South Africa in Ranchi.