The celebratory scenes in the Indian team's hotel after the triumphant 2-1 series result against South Africa produced some unexpected scenes. Virat Kohli, the man who follows a strict diet regime, had some cake to celebrate the team's victory in the ODI assignment, Rohit Sharma refused to even have a slice offered by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit, who has lost over 10kgs of weight since hanging up his boots in the Test format, follows a strict diet in order to remain fit. His refusal to even eat a small slice of cake showed how disciplined he is towards his diet now.

It was Jaiswal, the man who scored a century for India in the third and final ODI at Vizag, who cut the cake in the team hotel after the players returned from the field. Kohli was the first to eat cake from Jaiswal's hand. When the southpaw offered cake to Rohit, the other senior member in the team, he outrightly refused.

"Mota ho jaunga main tapas (I'll become fat again)," Rohit told Jaiswal, with the comment leaving everyone in splits.

After India's win in Vizag, the team was celebrating at the hotel by cutting a victory cake. When Jaiswal went to feed the cake to Rohit Sharma, Rohit said, "nahi bhai, me Mota ho jauga vapas"



Rohit Sharma In 3 ODIs vs South Africa:

Rohit had a notable and impactful performance in the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa, which India won 2-1. He started the series strongly in the first ODI at Ranchi, hitting a brisk 57 runs off 51 balls, a knock highlighted by three sixes and five fours, during which he also broke Shahid Afridi's long-standing record for the most sixes in Men's ODI history.

Though the second match saw him make a quick cameo of just 14 runs before getting out, he anchored India's successful chase in the decisive third ODI at Visakhapatnam. In this series-winning performance, he scored a crucial 75 runs off 73 balls, achieving his 61st ODI half-century.

This innings was instrumental in forging a match-winning 155-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and during this knock, he also surpassed the major milestone of 20,000 runs in international cricket. Overall, Rohit accumulated 146 runs across the series, playing a key role in the team's victory.