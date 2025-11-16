Former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen launched a scathing attack on modern-day batting techniques after India's loss to South Africa in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 124, India were all out for 93 with only Washington Sundar scoring more than 30 runs. The loss was India's fourth loss in their last six home Test matches and it resulted in a massive conversation over the batters' inability to deal with spin-friendly pitches. Pietersen went on a fiery rant and said that the approach of modern-day batters have resulted in poor performances in the longest format of the sport.

Just hear me out here:



Seeing the wicket first and then the scores and then the result in Kolkata, it can only be put down to batters modern day techniques.



Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don't grow up to build an innings and learn the art of… — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) November 16, 2025

"Just hear me out here: Seeing the wicket first and then the scores and then the result in Kolkata, it can only be put down to batters modern day techniques," Pietersen posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Batters grow up now to hit sixes and play switch-hits. They don't grow up to build an innings and learn the art of survival. This is fact, as I know what's being taught and I'm a part of many player discussions."

"The player is not to blame at all as it is exactly where the modern day game is. The priority right now in the game isn't about survival or the art of playing a spinning ball. The game of cricket is now about bright lights, loud music and a financial return for cricket boards, private equity and private ownership."

"The elephant in the room is it won't be mentioned cos you just can't talk about money. But, I will, as it is real. I wish more power to the players to make as much $$$$ as they can, whilst they can. You're just doing what decision makers are doing but you're just not allowed to talk about it! Keep hitting sixes and switch-hits and growing your bank accounts, dudes!" he concluded.