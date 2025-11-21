Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim praised Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the first India vs South Africa Test at Eden Gardens, saying Bumrah focuses only on what he can control and remains effective regardless of pitch conditions. South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in the series opener as India failed to chase down the target of 124 in the fourth innings. In a match that got wrapped up within just three days, the batting was found difficult by both teams' lineups, as Temba Bavuma was the only batter to score a half-century. With the win, South Africa registered their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years, since 2010. India will look to win the second Test in Guwahati to draw the two-match series 1-1.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Game Plan', Karim highlighted Bumrah as India's go-to bowler for breaking partnerships in any situation. He noted that Bumrah's current fitness and hunger for wickets are positive signs for India.

"I think he believes only in the things he can control, and the wicket, for that matter, becomes irrelevant for him because he has those special skills that come into effect whenever the team needs them, not only in the first innings, but also in the second. To break a partnership, you look to Jasprit Bumrah," JioStar expert Saba Karim said.

"In all conditions, he's your go-to bowler. And I thought that in this Test match at least, except for the final day, where he was brought in late, he was utilised quite well. In the first innings, that extended spell worked so well for him. It also shows and augurs well for India that he is so fit at the moment and hungry to pick up more wickets," Karim added.

Karim said India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive approach is fine, but he must become wiser with shot selection as he matures. Karim felt Jaiswal showed impatience at Eden Gardens--trying to start fast rather than adjusting to the conditions--which led to his dismissal in the first innings.

"The approach is fine, but as you grow as a batter, you also need to be more judicious with your shot selection. I understand that you are a swashbuckling opener and want to maintain an attacking mindset, but you still need to pick the right ball and the right surface to play those shots. I didn't see that in Yashasvi Jaiswal's effort in this Test match (at Eden Gardens)," said Karim.

"In the second innings, although he got a special delivery from Marco Jansen, what happened in the first innings showed that he was losing patience. He wanted to get off the mark or play big shots very early in his innings because, in his mind, his template is to start quickly and then build later. At times, you need to change your scoring pattern to make big runs and build partnerships. I think that's one area where Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to improve," he concluded.

