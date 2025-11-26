India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 2nd Test Day 5: India face a herculean task of chasing down a target of 549 against South Africa on Day 5 of the second Test in Guwahati. India will resume from their overnight score of 27/2, with Sai Sudharsan and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav at the crease, and need another 522 runs to win. No team since Don Bradman's Australia in 1948 have successfully chased more than 400 runs on the final day of a Test, but Rishabh Pant-led India will be aiming to emulate and better that. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, remain favourites to win the match and clinching a 2-0 series sweep. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE Updates, straight from Guwahati:
Guwahati Test Live: Virat's brother takes dig at Gambhir
"There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions.... Now we are playing to save the match....even in India.. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken....," Vikas Kohli wrote in the Threads post.
India vs South Africa Live: Gambhir's future in jeopardy
Head coach Gautam Gambhir will certainly prefer a 0-1 series defeat over a 0-2 result which would be the second series debacle at home against a SENA nation in the past 12 months. Earlier in November 2024, India faced a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home. Now, the defeat against the Proteas severely dent his image as the coach.
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Day 5 Live: Kumble slams Jaiswal
It was a poor shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal. They certainly tested both the openers, and Jaiswal in particular got a lot of short-pitched deliveries from Marco Jansen. Eventually, he fell playing his favourite cut shot -- a shot he has scored many runs from, but also gets out to," said Anil Kumble.
India vs South Africa Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal's failure
Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by the South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for 13 runs. Jansen bowled a short delivery outside off-stump, which the left-handed opener attempted to hit with full power. However, he misjudged it and edged the ball straight to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who took a straightforward catch behind the stumps.
Ind vs SA, 2nd Test Live Score: Here's what Stubbs said after Day 4
"Little bit (disappointed?), but they're two down now so we'll take that. Wasn't an overs thing (declaration), was more about the time. We had forty minutes after lunch. Thought I'll give it a go (for the hundred), and then when Jadeja came on, that was the last over, so I thought two hits is my best shot. If you were just looking to defend (deliveries out of the rough) I thought you'll be a sitting duck," said Tristan Stubbs
Guwahati Test Live: The unlucky Stubbs
Tristan Stubbs (94 off 180 balls), who missed out on a half-century in the first innings by a solitary run, this time fell short of a Test ton by only six runs. Once Stubbs became Ravindra Jadeja's (4/62 in 28.3 overs) fourth victim, skipper Temba Bavuma declared the second innings having knocked the stuffing out of the Indian team by making them bowl for 78.3 overs.
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 5 Live: India stare at whitewash
After South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5, India were reeling at 27 for 2 at stumps on Tuesday, having lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) to Marco Jansen and KL Rahul (6) to Simon Harmer respectively. Sai Sudharsan (2 batting) and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (4 batting) were at the crease but it will take a herculean effort from the remaining batters to save the game on the final day and avoid the ignominy of a 0-2 whitewash.
India vs South Africa Live: India eye Don Bradman's Australia's record
India are chasing a daunting target of 549 and have reached 27 at a loss of two wickets. However, a total of 522 runs are still left to be scored on the fifth and final day of the match. The highest runs scored on Day 5 are 404/3 by Australia, led by the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. It was scored against England in 1948 and became the first ever successful 400-plus run-chase in Test cricket history.
India vs South Africa Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the play on Day 5 of the second Test between India and South Africa, straight from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Stay tuned for all the live updates.