Battle-hardened all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said the looming series defeat to South Africa will have no bearing on India's next Test assignment in Sri Lanka in August next year, stressing that forcing a draw in the second Test would be akin to a "win" for the young side. India are all set to lose the two-Test series against South Africa as it would be impossible to chase down a target of 549 on the final day. "I don't think it will affect the next series. But, as a cricketer, nobody wants to lose the series, especially in India. So, hopefully, we will try our best cricket. We will try to put our best foot forward tomorrow," Jadeja, who has a match-haul of seven wickets, told reporters at the end of the day's play.

"Hopefully, we will try and save the Test match. So that, at least, I know even if we aren't winning the series at least, we are able to draw the match, which is going to be a win-win situation for us."

"If we lose with youngsters, it gets highlighted"

Jadeja, who turns 37 in a couple of weeks, believes that while a series defeat to South Africa is humbling, it will serve as a valuable learning experience for the youngsters in the Indian squad.

The hosts have quite a few of them -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar -- all in the early stages of their respective Test careers.

"Look, the youngsters in the team, I think, they are in a learning phase. Their careers are starting. So, in international cricket, no matter what format you play, it's not easy. No matter what format you play, it's always a bit challenging." But Jadeja pointed out that whenever a team loses at home, the inexperience of youngsters gets highlighted far more than when they win, which is often taken for granted.

"So, in India, when a situation like this happens, and you play 3-4 youngsters in the team, it feels like the whole team is young and inexperienced. And that gets highlighted.

"But, when India wins in home condition, people think that it's not a big deal. But, if you lose a series in India, it becomes a very big deal.

"For a youngster, it's a learning phase. If they handle this situation well, they will mature as players. And, India's future will be better."

Pitch was different when they bowled compared to ours

No one can deny that cricket is a conditions-based game and India did find themselves at the wrong end of the conditions when they batted first.

"See, honestly, as a bowler, when we were bowling for the first two days, there were no marks on the wicket. The wicket was shining like a mirror.

"And, when they came to bowl, because of the wicket taken by the fast bowler, the spinners came into play more. And, their ball was turning and bouncing," he explained.

Jadeja said that once India conceded 288-run first innings lead, Proteas batter played freely in the second essay without worrying about conditions.

"So, as I said, the situation matters a lot in cricket. If it were the other way around, if we were 300 runs ahead and they came to bat, then it's possible that we would have won by a large margin." Jadeja agreed that losing the toss in both games did become a factor.

"Winning or losing the toss is part of the game. But, the effect is there on the game. When you are bowling for the first time, when nothing is happening on the wicket, then you will feel that the spinners are normal and ordinary.

"But, when you are 300 runs ahead and you are bowling, then you will see every bowler will seem big. So, it's like that. But, hopefully, we won't think too much about what happened and what didn't." Jadeja wants the batters to forget the four days that have gone by and focus solely on the final day.

"For us, tomorrow will be very important as a batting unit that we keep ourselves in a positive frame of mind and try to play the whole day."

