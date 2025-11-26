Can India reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final after its latest home loss? India's chances of reaching the WTC final took a major hit as they slipped to fifth in the standings following their embarrassing 0-2 series whitewash against South Africa at home. The 408-run loss in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday marked India's heaviest defeat in terms of runs in the traditional five-day format. The loss means the team, which had drawn the series against England earlier this year, slipped below Pakistan and now sits fifth with their PCT (percentage) dropping to 48.15.

India have played nine Test matches in the current WTC cycle, winning four, losing four, and drawing one. They will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match series in August next year, followed by a rubber against New Zealand in October-November.

On the other hand, South Africa's first Test series victory in India in 25 years has strengthened the Proteas' position in the standings.

The defending WTC champions currently occupy second position, right behind leaders Australia, with 36 points from their four Tests. Their PCT improved from 66.67 to 75.

Inaugural edition champions New Zealand are yet to play a single series in the ongoing cycle, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have played one each. The top two teams qualify for the final in 2027.

India still have nine Tests left in the 2025-27 cycle. With nine wins, they can reach a 74.1% win percentage. With seven wins, one draw and one loss, India can reach 64.8%. With six wins, two draws and one loss, India can reach 61.1%. With six wins, one draw and two losses, India can reach 59.3%.

Realistically, India must win at least six Tests to have any hope of finishing among the top two in the WTC table. India next play the following three bilateral series:

India vs Sri Lanka (away) - 2 Tests - August 2026

India vs New Zealand (away) - 2 Tests - October-December 2026

India vs Australia (home) - 5 Tests - January-February 2027

India must target six wins in these nine matches.

With PTI inputs