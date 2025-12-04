Virat Kohli scoring an ODI century had become synonymous with India winning the match, but the relationship finally seemed broken against South Africa in Ranchi on Wednesday. Kohli bagged a second consecutive hundred for India in the one-day international format, scoring 102 runs against the Proteas to help India put a whopping 358 runs on the board. Yet, South Africa showed great temperament to chase down the monumental target, bringing an end to India's 7-year streak of victories in matches where Kohli had scored a hundred.

The last time India lost an ODI match despite Kohli scoring a century was in March 201,9 when Australia outscored them in Ranchi. Kohli had scored 123 in the match.

Occasions Where Virat Kohli Scored A Hundred But India Lost The Match:

107 vs England, Cardiff (September 2011)

123 vs New Zealand, Napier (January 2014)

117 vs Australia, Melbourne (January 2016)

106 vs Australia, Canberra (January 2016)

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai (October 2017)

107 vs West Indies, Pune (October 2018)

123 vs Australia, Ranchi (March 2019)

102 vs South Africa, Raipur (December 2025)

From that match in March 2019 till the day before the Raipur ODI, Virat went on to score 11 more ODI tons in a winning cause in a matter of 55 innings, scoring 2,834 at an average of 67.47.

In ODIs, Virat is one of India's greatest match-winners of all time. 44 of his ODI centuries out of 53 have led to an India win. 24 of these match-winning centuries have come while chasing, making him the undisputed king of chasing, scoring 6,072 runs at an average of 89.29 while chasing down totals successfully. Only eight of Virat's ODI tons have come in a losing cause, and one in a no-result.

In 12 ODIs this year, Virat has scored 586 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.60, with a strike rate of 92.72, including three centuries, three fifties, and a best score of 135.

With ANI Inputs