South Africa's commanding performance in the ongoing second Test drew praise from their fast bowling great Dale Steyn, who said it was rare to witness a visiting side dominate three days of cricket in India in the way the Proteas have done so far. On day three's play at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, South Africa, riding on Marco Jansen's six-wicket haul, bowled out India for 201 to get a 288-run lead. "It's rare to witness a visiting side dominate three days of cricket in India like this. South Africa got off to a good start by winning the toss and choosing to bat first, a decision that paid off."

"Since then, every move they've made-whether in terms of batting application or bowling management-has been spot on. In my view, their strategy and execution in these Guwahati conditions have outshined India's efforts," said Steyn on JioStar.

By stumps, openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram had guided the visitors to 26/0, stretching the lead to 314 runs. Having already won the opening Test in Kolkata, South Africa are closing in on their first Test series win in India since Hansie Cronje's side triumphed in 2000.

"There were a few nervy moments with edges flying past the bat, but overall South Africa got off to a solid start. Rickelton even managed a boundary off Bumrah, who has bowled over 30 overs in demanding conditions."

"Considering Bumrah has been on the field for 150 overs and has only spent 80 in the shed, having to come back out to bowl again is a tough ask for him and Siraj, while the spinners rest."

"South Africa is clearly in a commanding position in this match. When Temba Bavuma ran off the field, it was evident that the last hour of play would be challenging for the batsmen," added Steyn.

He also felt South Africa's decision to bat again in the game and not enforce a follow-on was the right one. "The decision to continue batting was the right one-aiming to stay positive, take calculated risks, and if a wicket falls, so be it. Tomorrow provides a full day of batting in more favourable conditions, offering an opportunity to build on this position," concluded Steyn.

