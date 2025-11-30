The Indian cricket fraternity united in joy and ecstacy as the Indian batting icon registered his 52nd ODI century during the first ODI against South Africa at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium on Sunday. During the first ODI at Ranchi, Virat was at his vintage best, slamming a 120-ball 135, with 11 fours and seven sixes, with his runs coming at a strike rate of over 112. In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said, "Virat Kohli's 83rd century is a testament to his passion and discipline, which continues to set new benchmarks. His remarkable journey remains an inspiration for every young cricketer. A fabulous knock @imVkohli @BCCI".

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted, hailing him for "setting the standard for consistency and hunger."

"Another special day for @imVkohli 52nd ODI hundred and still setting the standard for consistency and hunger. Brilliant innings," posted Dhawan on X.

Also, the Proteas bowling legend Dale Steyn also hilariously posted, "This guy can bat a little"

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also acknowledged Virat's aggressive celebration, posting, "Celebration of Virat Kohli showed what this 100 meant for him."

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa also noticed that the "glint in Virat's eyes" is back.

"The glint in the eyes are back!! @imVkohli Absolute Masterclass batting!!," posted Uthappa.

Now, he has overcome compatriot and iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 51 Test centuries to become the batter with the most centuries in a single format of the sport. This is also his 83rd century in international cricket.

He also surpassed Sachin in two more aspects, registering his sixth ODI ton against South Africa, outdoing Sachin and David Warner.

Also, Virat outdid the Master Blaster to register the most fifty-plus scores at home by a batter in ODIs, going past Sachin's mark of 58 and getting his 59th fifty-plus score in India.

This is also the 7000th ton in men's international cricket.

With this ton, Virat continues his golden run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium, with 519 runs in six innings at an average of 173, including three centuries and a fifty, and scoring his runs at a strike rate of 110.19.

This year in ODIs, Virat has scored 484 runs in 11 matches and innings at an average of 53.77 at a strike rate of 89.79, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 135.

Now in ODIs, Virat has scored 14,390 runs in 306 matches and 294 innings at an average of 58.02, with 52 centuries, 75 fifties, and a best score of 183.

In the match, India was put into bat first by SA. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4. But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

