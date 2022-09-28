India batting coach Vikram Rathour has praised young pacer Arshdeep Singh for showing the hunger and ability to perform in pressure situations despite being new to international cricket. Talking to reporters, the batting coach said that Singh has been impressive in his short career and has shown promise bowling in the death overs. "At this level, we are not really telling them anything. Arsh has been doing pretty well in IPL in the last 2-3 years and he has done well bowling in the death overs. We just support them to follow their plans, and strengths and they know where to bowl to each batter. They have their own plans, their own way of bowling to batters.

"As team management, we just have discussions to back their strengths and whatever the team plans are. No specific areas but for a young kid who has just come into international cricket, so far he has shown the temperament and composure to handle pressure and bowl well in difficult conditions. So as far we are concerned, we are pretty happy with the way he is progressing," said the batting coach.

The batting coach shared the details of players who will be joining the team for the South Africa series.

"Already three replacements that are coming through. Arsh has joined the team. Shahbaz has joined the team and I think we are expecting Shreyas here till the evening. These are the replacements. Who plays in the eleven, that will be a decision taken before the game," shared Rathour.

Asked about possible playing combinations for the World Cup in Australia, he said: "That will depend on that day. We will try and give as much opportunity to everyone who will be involved with the World Cup. We are looking to do that, but how and when that will depend on the game and surfaces we are playing."

The first T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The home series against South Africa comprises three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs and will be played from September 28 to October 11.

