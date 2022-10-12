Returning to Mumbai from Delhi after the third ODI between India and South Africa, pace bowler Shardul Thakur faced a hurdle at the airport as his kitbags went missing. Shardul had to take to Twitter, requesting Air India to help him with the scenario as no support staff was present to come to his aid. Seeing the tweet, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh intervened. Bhajji assured Shardul of all help and credit to him, he got the matter resolved in little to no time.

"@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven't arrived and no staff present at the location either !!", Shardul had tweeted before also confirming that he is at the terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport.

Harbhajan then responded to Shardul's tweet, saying: "My dear we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you."

Shardul then said that the staff of another airline, Spicejet, came to help him in retrieving his kitbag.

"@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo I got help from @flyspicejet staff," the pacer tweeted while thanking the Turbanator.

Shardul was a part of the Indian team that recently squared-off against South Africa in a 3-match ODI series.

He was a part of India's playing XI in all the three ODIs, producing figures of 2/35, 1/36 and 0/8. In the first ODI, Shardul was also handy with the bat, scoring 33 runs.

The pacer will now fly to Australia to join the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. He isn't a part of the primary 15-man roster yet but is likely to be used as a reserve.