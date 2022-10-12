Arriving into the 3-match ODI series against South Africa with a point to prove, Mohammed Siraj produced an exemplary show of pace bowling that saw him bag 5 wickets while conceding runs at an economy rate of 4.52. As India won the series 2-1 after securing a thumping 7-wicket win in the final match in New Delhi on Tuesday, Siraj was deservedly named the Player Of The Series.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Siraj was duly honoured for his heroics in the series by former India cricketer Murali Kartik. Looking to give a personal touch, Kartik tried to speak to Siraj in Hyderabadi lingo, and his attempt was warmly acknowledged by the India pacer.

"Miyan, kya bowling karte hain aap! Sahi bola mein Hyderabadi mein? (Some bowling you've been doing lately! Did I say it right in Hyderabadi?)," Kartik asked Siraj as the latter arrived in the presentation ceremony. "Bilkul Sir, (Absolutely Sir)," Siraj responded with a smile on his face.

Further speaking of his performance in the match and the series as a whole, Siraj said that it was good for him to get an opportunity to play against a top quality side like South Africa.

"Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award," he said.

Siraj is still in the fray for a spot in the Indian squad at the T20 World Cup 2022 as a replacement of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer is reportedly set to fly to Australia but whether he will be in the main 15-man squad or not, isn't yet confirmed.