Former South Africa cricket team skipper Faf du Plessis believes that the Indian cricketers are still 'heartbroken' following their loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final and said that it is somewhat like 'breaking up with a girlfriend'. India won ten matches on the trot in the competition before losing to Australia in the summit clash. Most of the players were rested for the T20I series against Australia but they will be back in action during the upcoming tour of South Africa. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Du Plessis opened up about the challenges that the players may face in the upcoming T20I series.

"That is a big challenge. I remember going through a similar experience as a cricketer when we went through the highs and lows of the 2015 World Cup. The heartache that you have to deal with takes a bit of time and it is a bit like breaking up with a girlfriend. You cannot just get over it straight away. India were so amazing in the way they played in this World Cup. They were unbelievable the way they went about their business. They will be feeling in a similar way and they will be heartbroken. That was their World Cup to win. That will take a bit of time and time heals everything," Du Plessis said.

"Your first series back feels like you are in the middle of nowhere. Obviously there are so quality players there and some experience players who I am sure will help manage the young guys well," he added.

Earlier. Du Plessis had hinted at a possible return to international cricket at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Du Plessis last played for the national side back in December 2020 and since then, he has been playing T20I cricket for various franchises all around the world. Du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction and he has been exceptionally successfully for the team.

At the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League, the veteran star revealed his possible plans for the upcoming competition with the South Africa cricket team.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach. Watch this space," Du Plessis said.