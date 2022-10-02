The All-India Senior-Selection Committee on Sunday named the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side while Shreyas Iyer will act as his vice-captain. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Ishan Kishan have also been named in the squad.

Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar have also earned his maiden call-up into the Indian side while the likes of Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar have also been named in the squad.

Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur are also a part of the squad.

The first ODI will be played on October 6 and the remaining two ODIs will be played on October 9 and 11.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar