The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday named Mohammed Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. The BCCI made the official announcement and they also provided an update on the extent of Bumrah's injury. "Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," said the Indian cricket board in an official media release.

In what could be a huge blow to India's hopes of performing well at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the tournament with a back stress fracture, news agency PTI had reported citing BCCI sources on Thursday.

While an official confirmation from the Board of Control from Cricket in India is awaited, the signs have not been great as Bumrah pulled out of India's series opener against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

BCCI had informed of Bumrah's injury just minutes before the toss took place at the Greenfield Stadium. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had tweeted.

Bumrah, who had also missed the Asia Cup due to his back problem, and was training at the National Cricket Academy, played the last two T20Is against Australia.

Bumrah, who played the second and third T20 against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series-opener against South Africa.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj