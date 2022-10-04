India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Harshal drives to deep cover for a single. India need 133 runs in 60 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, way outside off. Axar guides it square on the off side for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is flicked to deep mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) This is way outside off. Harshal looks to drive but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Quinton de Kock thought there was an edge! A length ball, outside off. Harshal looks to work on the leg side but misses and it brushes his pads before going to the keeper.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg. A misfield and a single is taken.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and on middle, Harshal pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Tossed up on middle, slower in the air. Harshal flicks it to mid-wicket where the ball falls straight in the hands of Dwaine Pretorius but he fails to hold on. There is a run out chance as Harshal was halfway down but the fielder misses.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to cover.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Axar pulls it to deep square leg for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Suryakumar goes now and India are in deep, deep trouble. This is full and outside off, the ball just sticks a bit. Suryakumar chips it in the air and to deep point. Stubbs there dives forward and takes a low catch. The umpire just wants to check the catch and the replay shows the catch was taken well over the ground.
7.5 overs (0 Run) This is outside off. Suryakumar toe ends his drive to mid off where Wayne Parnell collects on a bounce.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! On a length and outside off. Suryakumar shuffles across and whacks it over fine leg for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Angling on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off, nips away. Suryakumar is squared up as he looks to push.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Keshav Maharaj has the last laugh and he is pumped up! Absolutely pumped up! Not sure why Karthik went for this shot! He was batting brilliantly without moving much! This is flatter and around off. Karthik tries to reverse scoop it but misses and the stumps are disturbed. South Africa doing well to chip in with wickets.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it wide of off, slapped straight to cover.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX AGAIN! This is tremendous batting from Karthik! He is enjoying batting up the order! Touch short nd on leg, it is pulled over cow corner for a six.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Karthik continues to go big. A low full toss, around off. Karthik gets low and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket, flat for six.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Yadav is off the mark! tossed up on middle, punched to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to fine leg for one. 19 runs off the over. India will be happy with the Powerplay, 64/3. 164 runs more needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Karthik punches it to cover where the fielder half-stops and he batters take a couple of runs.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX NOW! BANG! Karthik already races to 30 now! This is on the pads, full and it is flicked behind square on the leg side for a biggie.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Karthik in full flow! This is full and outside off. Karthik plays a glorious cover drive for a boundary.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's raining boundaries at the moment. What a shot! This is full and on middle. Karthik paddle scoops it over fine leg for a biggie.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball on middle, swinging in. Karthik looks to heave but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
