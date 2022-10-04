India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FINDS THE GAP! A slower one on off. Rilee walks across and sweeps it behind square on the leg side for another boundary.
9.5 overs (1 Run) De Kock slips towards the end. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket. They want two but de Kock slips and it is just the one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, it is driven to covers.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS IN THE SLOT FOR DE KOCK! Brings his fifty up in style! Short and on middle. This is pulled over the square leg fence for a biggie. He is finding form.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is played through covers for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) De Kock misses out! On the pads, de Kock flicks but to short fine leg. A run taken.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! THAT SHOULD GAVE BEEN TAKEN! Would have been a welcome wicket! Rilee plays the slog sweep. It goes towards Siraj at square leg. He palms it over. End of a huge over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Another midfield and one! On this is hit towards cover who does not stop it cleanly. A single.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP SHOT! On middle, the reverse sweep comes out and it just cleara the point fence. Welcome one as things had gone quiet.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Quick run! On off, this is played to point for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Msifled and one! This is hit towards cover. Rohit lets it through and a run is taken.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is slapped through covers. Good comeback by Patel.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Make that three in a row! Shorter and outside off. A little top close to cut, de Kock trues but misses.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! De Kock steps out but yorks himself. He hits it to cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and cramps the batter for room. This is pushed to cover.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! UP AND OVER! RAINING BOUNDARIES NOW! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over mid off and into the fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way down the leg side. De Kock looks to pull but misses. Wided.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one to begin with, this is pushed towards cover for one.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Another huge over. Outside off, de Kock slashes. It goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! RILEE IS IN! Short and slower. De Kock pulls it wide of long on and they go for two. The throw is to the bowler who whips the bails off. It is taken upstairs but replays show that the batter is in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, de Kock looks to pull but misses to get hit near the crouch.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this us clipped through square leg for one. Sensible batting.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! OVER THE FENCE! That is a poor ball. Short and it sits up to be hit. Rilee pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end A decent Powerplay for South Africa! On the pads, Rilee looks to flick, it hits the pad and goes on the leg side for a leg bye.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS A MASSIVE HIT! On middle, RR gets the slog sweep out and it sails into the mid-wicket stand.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Good stop! The reverse comes out, it is hit well towards backward point. Chahar dives and saves three for his side.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is tucked around the corner for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, it is played back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
