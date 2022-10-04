India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rahul Dravid, the Head Coach of India says that they are happy to get the right results in both the series after Asia Cup. Adds that in this format, one needs a bit of luck and it did not go their way in Asia Cup but against Australia, it went well and says that they are happy with the way they played. Tells that in the whole year they batted quite well and made a conscious effort to bat positively after the last World Cup. Bumrah is a terrific player for India but it is an opportunity for other players to stand up but adds that they will surely miss him. Mentions that this game was an opportunity to give some guys who did not get to bat much earlier and says that it is pleasing to see Karthik and Pant batting well. Says that he was happy with the way they kept playing positive cricket till the end. Tells that they gonna do their best in the World Cup and they have prepared well. Adds that in a tournament like World Cup, one needs some luck along with playing well and he hopes that they do well. Tells that they get good support they go in the world and they will try to do their best in the World Cup as well.
...The Presentation...
India on the other hand, just could not get going. Dinesh Karthik played brilliantly but could not kick on. They needed a big stand or someone to score a big score but that did not happen. In the end they went down by a huge margin despite the knock from Deepak Chahar at the back end.
All of their bowlers got a wicket at least, they did go for a few runs but the key was picking wickets which they did. Dwaine Pretorius ended with three wickets to his name.
A consolation win for South Africa but a morale boosting one. The ton from Rilee Rossouw set it up. That saw South Africa end with a massive score and then their bowlers came to the fore. They kept picking wickets despite going for runs which just made it difficult for South African to finish the game pretty early.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The stubborn tail end batting is finally over. Fuller ball, around off. Siraj launches it straight but does not get enough distance on it. It ges to long off where David Miller takes it. South Africa win by 49 runs.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full, slow and outside off. Siraj has a big swing but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off, driven to covers for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Dwaine Pretorius is struggling very much! Again this is outside off.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Alength ball, outside off. Yadav shuffles across as he looks to go big but misses.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, shorter side and Siraj misses his pull.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper, outside off. Siraj tries to dab it away but misses.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A yorker on off. Siraj opens the face of the bat and steers it through backward point for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Siraj swings and misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Yadav dabs it to backward point. There is a shy at the bowler's end but Rabada fails to collect the ball cleanly. Should have been run out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on leg. Kept out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A slower full ball, outside off, worked to long off for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Yadav slashes and misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off. Siraj carves it to deep point for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The entertainment is over! A slower ball, full and outside off. Chahar swings his bat across but this time toe ends his shot to the point region where David Miller takes a simple catch.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Deepak Chahar is playing a superb cameo. Pitched up, outside off. Chahar hammers it over covers for a six.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Yadav smashes to long off for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Again this is over the tramline.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! The South African bowlers are sill struggling. A length ball, outside off, over the tramline.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav slaps it to deep cover for a single. India need 69 runs in 24 balls.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is way outside off, slower and Yadav leaves it alone.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle. Yadav drives it to long on and comes back for the second.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs still coming for India! The game is still on! A low full toss, outside off. Yadav drives it through covers for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, Chahar comes down the track to smash it away but misses this time.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another full toss on middle and Chahar smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. The crowd erupts after quite a while.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) No ball! A full toss, outside off. Yadav thumps it back to Ngidi who lets it through for a single. A no ball is called for height. Free hit coming up.
