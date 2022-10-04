India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
16.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, it is jammed out towards cover for a dot.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to end the over! 15 runs off the over. 200 well possible from here. Full toss on middle. Rossouw slogs it in the gap to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle. Rossouw miscues his shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off. Stubbs pulls, it goes off the top edge and falls in no man's land at mid-wicket. A single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is down the leg side. Wided.
15.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
Deepak Chahar just tries to run out Tristan Stubbs as he was out of his crease. There was an opportunity but Chahar didn't remove the bails.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! On middle, this is pulled high over deep square leg for a biggie.
