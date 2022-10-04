India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Deepak Chahar is not letting it go away easily! A full toss on off. Chahar smashes it high over long on for a biggie.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flatter and on the pads. Chahar pulls and it goes over short fine leg for a boundary.
14.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is angled onto the pads. Chahar misses his sweep and it goes off the pads behind the keeper for a leg bye.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Chahar tries to heave but miscues back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Defended out.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bouncer, slower one and Yadav misses his pull. Wided.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss on middle. Yadav lofts it over the bowler's head and to long off for a boundary. Good shot.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and slanting on middle. Yadav looks to pull but misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked to long on.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off. Defended out.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav taps it to point for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! On the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
12.3 overs (1 Run) One, taken single towards long on.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Number 8 down! Maharaj gets his second! Tossed up on off, this is lofted down towards long off where it is taken by Rabada.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and on to the stumps, pushed for a single towards long off.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is played past point for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Outside off, Chahar opens the face of the bat at the very end and plays it past short third man for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a clear catch and it has taken the bottom edge! Another wicket for South Africa! Outside off, fuller. Axar goes after it. It goes off the bat and to the keeper. De Kock takes it and appeals. The umpire is not sure whether it carried. He walks to the umpire at square leg and has a chat. It is taken upstairs with the soft signal being out. Replays show that it is a clear catch.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped down the ground! Fuller and on off, this is hit hard down to the long off fence.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Drives for a single towards cover.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full, flicked down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ngidi yet again gets the wicket after going for a few. Fuller and on off, it is the slower one. Patel swings, it goes more off the toe-end and Miller at long off takes it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, left alone. Wided.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Patel is not mug with the bat and he is showing it here! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On off, a slower one, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another risky run but no harm done! Length and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one. Bavuma did have a shy but misses.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been clobbered! Length and around off, this is smacked past the mid off fielder and into the fence.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 228, are 150/8. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.