India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A low dipping full toss, slanting around leg. Stubbs looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Might be going down.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to long on for one.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yet another biggie for Rossouw! Patel tries the slower ball. Rossouw pulls it to deep square leg. Umesh Yadav there has half a chance as he leaps and gets a hand but only to parry it over for a six.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A single as this is tucked to deep mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Stubbs swings and misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Rossouw miscues his loft to long on, wide of Dinesh Karthik at long on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, played back to Patel.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one comes with the angle, around middle and Stubbs reverse sweeps it to deep point, beating the fielder for a boundary.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dragged to long on for one.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY FOR ROSSOUW! Finally, something to cheer for Rossouw in this series. He has played a good innings here. Tossed up, outside off. this is slogged over mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slanting on middle, this is flicked to square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, pulled to long on for a single.
Change. Axar Patel is finally in the action.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stubbs showing his power! Short in length and outside off. Stubbs takes the charge as he comes down the track and pulls it high over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.5 overs (1 Run) This is outside off. Rossouw has to reach for it. He slaps it to covers for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Rossouw looks to pull but misses.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Placed! Length ball, outside off. Rossouw guides it late past backward point for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Dropped! A length ball, outside off. Stubbs chips it straight to cover where Dinesh Karthik dives to his right and it was a nice height for him to catch but fails to hold on. A single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Finally, India have the breakthrough and Shreyas Iyer has come up with some brilliance. Very full and outside off. De Kock drags it to square leg and calls for a quick couple. It was always tight and Shreyas Iyer was the fielder in the deep. He runs in, collects and throws it to the keeper, Pant who flashes the bails off. The replay shows Quinton de Kock was short despite a dive.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end Ashwin's spell. This is outside off and Rossouw leaves it alone.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss and this is pushed to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Tossed up, around middle and leg, this was just angling downn. Rossouw gets on his knee as he looks to reverse sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. India take the review. No bat and the Ball Tracking shows it misses the stumps.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to cover for another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. Rossouw pushes it to long off for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is extraordinary! Very full and outside off. Rossouw just throws his bat at it. It goes more off the top edge but flies over point for a six. 18 runs off the over. Still no Axar Patel in the action.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Patel again fails to hit the mark as he serves a full toss. It is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Angling down the leg side. Rossouw misses his flick.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Quinton de Kock looks all set for a big score now! Length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock waits and punches it ate through point for a boundary.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The runs keep on coming. A length ball, angling on the pads. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary. 100 up.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, South Africa are 162/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.