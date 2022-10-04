India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a team dismissal! Ngidi gets his revenge. A short one just outside off, holds in the surface. Pant checks his cut shot. It goes off the toe-end towards cover where is taken with a dive forward by Stubbs. Just as India started to get going, South Africa strike.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! Shorter and outside off, Pant slashes at it, it flies off the outside edge and over the third man fence.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Fuller and on off, Pant creams it past the mid off fielder and it races away to the long off fence.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! What a shot that is! IN the slot yes, full and on middle, Pant whips it well over the long on fence for a biggie.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, an inswinger. Pant looks to heave it on the leg side but misses.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a quality shot! Fuller and on off, Pant drives it down the ground to the long off fence. Lovely stroke. India will want to make this a big over now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Another cheeky run! On the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Risky run! Length and on off, Karthik plays it late, it goes to the right of the keeper. He runs there, picks it up and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. A single in the end. Pant had to dive to make it in.
3.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Karthik looks to flick but misses. Wided.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Not a lot of bounce again! Shorter and on middle, Karthik looks to pull, it goes off the inside edge and onto the pads.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away! On the pads, Karthik flicks it and it goes over short fine leg for a boundary. India need a few more.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Karthik plays it towards short third man, he wants a run but is sent back.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Karthik walks across and looks to pull but misses to get hit near the box.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and outside off, Pant cuts it past point and this one races away to the fence. A good end to the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Pant whips it but to mid on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone just over! Extra pace and bounce! Length and on off, Karthik has a poke at it. It goes off the shoulder of the bat and over short third man for a boundary. Rabada has been a tad unlucky.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! Length and outside off, Dinesh Karthik looks to guide it down to third man but it goes off the splice and lands short of first slip.
2.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a good comeback! Length and outside off, angling away. Karthik is beaten as he tries to drive.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! That is a shot of authority to get off the mark! This is banged in short. Karthik pulls it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
Dinesh Karthik comes in early.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A HUGE APPEAL! Parnell is almost celebrating! The finger is raised now and Iyer reviews! OUT IT IS! THREE REDS! India lose another one and are in huge trouble. Iyer's comeback in the side is not a good one. This is on middle, Iyer looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads. The game is slipping away quickly now.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Iyer slashes at it but misses.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Iyer looks to flick but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Well outside off, left alone.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Wayne Parnell.
0.6 over (0 Run) EDGED BUT IT LANDS SHORT! Soft hands! Length and on off, Iyer looks to defend but the ball gets big on him. It goes off the outside edge but lands just short of first slip.
0.5 over (1 Run) On middle, Pant works it towards mid on and takes one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Around off, Pant pushes it towards cover.
0.3 over (1 Run) Good length and on off, Iyer looks to defend, this goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to the middle.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The Indian captain walks back for a duck! Ideal start for South Africa and a poor one for India! Length and on off, this one jags back in. Sharma looks to push at it but it goes off the inside edge and then hits the top of off. Pin-drop silence here in the stadium.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good length and on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
