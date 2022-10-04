India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Two in a row! Again this is on the hips. Rossouw waits on the back foot and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rossouw is underway now! This is fuller ball on the pads, swinging away and Rossouw clips it past square leg for a boundary.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots after the wicket! Tight from Yadav! On middle. Rossouw looks to pull but mistimes it back on the deck.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length and just down leg. Rossouw looks to pull but misses. Pant puts up an appeal and tries to convince his skipper but it looks like it went off the thigh pad.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
Rilee Rossouw is the new man in.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yet another low score from Bavuma as he departs just for 3 runs. Yadav strikes on his first ball. This is full and around off. Bavuma looks to go over covers but is a touch late and the bat turns in his hand. It goes more off the inner half and to mid-wicket where Rohit Sharma takes the catch. The tower lights made it hard for him to take the dolly.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle. Bavuma plays it straight to mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for De Kock! Flatter ball, slower in the air and on off. De Kock looks to punch over covers but gets an outside edge to third man for four runs.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball on the pads. De Kock mistimes his sweep to short fine leg.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle. De Kock leans and tucks it to mid-wicket.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Bavuma works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Short in length, slower and on the pads. Bavuma looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads. It rolls to point for a leg bye.
2.5 overs (0 Run) This one swings in, around middle. Kept out.
2.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. De Kock bunts it to mid-wicket for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bouncer but it is above the head and a wide is signaled.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, guided to covers.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! De Kock is playing the aggressor! What a shot this is! A length ball, outside off. De Kock steps across and drags it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling outside off. De Kock looks to punch it away but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) 13 runs off the over! A slower ball on the pads, nudged down to mid-wicket for one.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is sloppy from Siraj! On the pads again, De Kock flicks it on the up and over short fine leg for a boundary. It just bounces near the ropes.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Bavuma is off the mark in the series! On a length and on middle. Bavuma flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. De Kock punches it to covers for another quick single.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is full and on middle, in the slot. De Kock plays his favorite pick up shot over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Siraj steams in and serves a full ball on middle, nipping in. De Kock drives it to mid on.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Mohammed Siraj.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Bavuma tucks it to mid-wicket. Excellent start from Deepak Chahar. Right on the money.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball, on the pads and swinging in. Bavuma looks to fend it away but gets hit on the pads. An optimistic appeal follows from Chahar.
0.4 over (1 Run) A single and South Africa are underway! This time good call from both the batters. This is around off. De Kock drops it to covers for a sharp single.
0.3 over (0 Run) This one swings away a bit, full and outside off, it is again driven to Iyer at mid off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Around off on a length and De Kock punches it to mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar starts with a length ball, around off. De Kock taps it to mid off and calls for a quick single. Bavuma was ball watching while De Kock was halfway down but Shreyas Iyer mises his shy at the bowler's end and De Kock gets a lifeline. What a chance already.
We are all set for the action. The Indian players are in a huddle with Rohit Sharma giving a pep talk. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the openers for South Africa. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius (in for Anrich Nortje), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (in for Virat Kohli), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav (in for KL Rahul), Mohammed Siraj (in for Arshdeep Singh).
Temba Bavuma says he wasn't sure what to do first. Adds this is an opportunity to get some runs for him. Tells that it is their last opportunity before going to Australia and they will take this as a serious game. Informs Nortje is rested and Dwaine Pretorius comes in. Shares they need to bowl with confidence and execute their plans.
Rohit Sharma says they will bowl first. Adds it is a high scoring ground and feels the pitch will not change much. Informs there are three changes. Rahul and Kohli are rested. Arshdeep has some back issues but nothing serious. Iyer, Yadav and Siraj replace them. Reckons as a team they want to improve further and tick boxes. On their bowling, they need to improve and challenge themselves.
TOSS - India won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!
India have already got a big heart-attack with the injury to Bumrah. But they will look to move forward and find his replacement soon, starting from this match. South Africa on the other hand have to get better in all three departments. Miller and De Kock were back with runs but the form of their skipper, Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw is a big worry. Expect some changes from both the teams. Toss and team news coming up.
