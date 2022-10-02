India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Shorter and on off, Quinton de Kock pushes it but to covers.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Quinton de Kock makes room! This is on off, it is pushed to cover.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles against Ashwin! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one more.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On off, this is yet again eased down to long off for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one. Ashwin giving nothing away.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one more.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! On middle, this is worked through square leg for two.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Now goes back to attacking the stumps! It is pushed down to long off for one.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Out comes the reverse sweep. This is outside off, it is hit past backward point and it races away.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for another single.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Two! On middle, this is swept through square leg for two.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, de Kock hits this down to long on and takes one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) That has been hammered! It is a chance but a very tough one. Credit to Ashwin to go for it. On middle, this is drilled back towards the bowler. Ashwin looks to take it above his head but it bursts through and goes behind to long off for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Lands short! Tossed up on off, de Kock lofts it, it is more off the toe-end, it lands short of long off. One taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
7.2 overs (1 Run) ON middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one. Singles won't do it for South Africa. They need to go big.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Miller looks to flick but misses.
7.1 overs (1 Run) De Kock plays the reverse sweep, it goes through point for one.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Miller looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Miller is off the mark as he pushes it down to long off.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Miller looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel comes on and he strikes! Aiden Markram makes room, this is lands on middle and then turns away. Markram looks to go over covers but gets an inside edge and it hits the stumps. Just as a partnership was building, India strike. Markram was looking good out there but falls.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Markram moves across and he plays the paddle scoop. It goes more towards third man. Two taken.
5.6 overs (1 Run) That is a brilliant stop! Fuller and on off, Aiden Markram pushes it towards cover. The fielder dives to his right and makes a super stop. A single. A good 6th for South Africa but they are only 45 after the first 6. 45 is a good score but it is not when chasing something close to 240.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! A slower one. Markram looks to go over mid off. He is early in the stroke. It goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! Length and on off, shorter. This is slammed over the long off fence for a biggie. 11 from the last two balls. This could well be the momentum shifting over.
5.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALl AND FOUR! That has been crunched! Shorter and on middle, Aiden Markram hammers it through mid-wicket and this one races away to the fence.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for another single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Markram makes room! He is followed with a short one on the body. Markram chops it towards point for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Aiden Markram pushes it back to the bowler.
