India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
7.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Four singles till now! On middle, eased down to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, around off. Rahul works it through point for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Rohit reverse paddles it to short third man for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
Slight halt as there is a snake on the ground.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, it goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is punched to deep cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, extra bounce and Rahul steers it to third man for a single.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just too easy for Rahul and he has been gifted for the second time here! Fuller ball, angling down the leg side on the pads. Rahul again shows his wrists work as he flicks it behind square on the leg side for a six.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rohit punches off the back foot and to deep cover. Just one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a Powerplay for India! This is short and around off. Rohit puls it over deep square leg for a boundary. Second in the over. India are 57/0 after six overs.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Rohit again tries to slog-sweep but this one is on the pads. Rohit misses.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aggression! Tossed up, slower in the air and around off. Rohit slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Rohit punches it to mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off, bit of turn and Rohit pushes it to point.
