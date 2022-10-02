India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CARVED AWAY! Fuller and outside off, this is squeezed past point and it races away to the fence.
18.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Misses his length and gets the distance! On middle, A full toss, this is hit over mid-wicket for a biggie.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Nothing from the Free Hit! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) All of a sudden the boundaries have dried up! A low full toss, this is hit through mid-wicket for one.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just another one! Outside off, this is carved through point for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Miller looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off. Left alone.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Another run as this is pushed to mid on.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped over cover for one.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MISJUDGED AND OVER! Full and on the pads, this is flicked over the square leg fence. Karthik came running in but it went over.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! On the pads, this is whipped towards the square leg fence. End of a really good over from Chahar.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Two! Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over cover for two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off, this is jammed out towards cover for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter and outside off, Miller looks to upper cut it but misses.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder! Length and on off, this is hit hard but to cover.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one to end! Excellent comeback then from Harshal Patel after going for 10 from the first three balls. Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just another one! Harshal Patel coming back well in the over. Also, fifty for de Kock. He has been short of runs but is finding touch now. Not at the pace he would have wanted but still, a good knock. This is fuller and on middle, it is lofted towards deep mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Can't do a lot with that one! A yorker on off, Miller looks to jam it out, it goes off the underedge over the bowler, hits the stumps at the other end and deflects towards mid-wicket. One taken.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Make that 10 from three balls now! A full toss on middle, Miller hits it towards mid-wicket and takes two.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is power again! Length and on off, Miller slams it down the ground and into the long off fence. 8 from the first two balls. They need 19 per over.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is brute power! Fuller and on off, Miller slams it down the ground and into the long off fence. Good start to the over but they need most balls of every over to go to the fence.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 238, are 195/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.