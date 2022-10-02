India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The target is not a big one and South Africa will need to bat really well if they are to chase this down. They'll hope someone can play an absolute blinder. India on the other hand, will back themselves to defend this. Join us back after the break.
It was a tough day for the South African bowlers. All of them went the distance. There were far too many full tosses too, not sure if it was because of the dew or just poor execution but South Africa will be very disappointed with their performance. No one apart from Keshav Maharaj showed any kind of discipline.
The platform though was set by the openers as they got India off to a flier. Both fell in quick succession but then came the magical stand. Suryakumar Yadav was at his fluent best and Virat Kohli played second fiddle. That stand was the difference between India ending with around 200 and above 220.
Total carnage! Yes, the wicket is flat and the boundaries are small but that stand between Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav has probably seen India post a total which we feel is out of reach for South Africa.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! Just a run! Length ball, outside off. Karthik swings and misses. Kohli runs across and Karthik makes his ground as well. A bye. India finish with a mammoth score of 237/3.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! YES, HE DOES! This is full and outside off. Karthik gets underneath the ball and lofts it over deep cover for a six. Can he hit another one?
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! India on 230 now! Incredible shot! This is on a length and way outside off. Karthik shuffles across and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie. Can Karthik finish with another six?
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pressure getting big on Rabada! This is way outside off. Karthik leaves it alone.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Karthik now tries to reverse scoop it but fails to connect this full ball.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Karthik putting the finishing touches now! Short of a length and outside off. Karthik steps across and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Rabada starts with a widish yorker, outside off. Karthik looks to heave but misses.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle. Kohli jams it back to the bowler.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!Kohli takes the baton now! Two in a row! This is Kohli at his best! Full and on middle. A flick of the wrist from the King and it goes past mid-wicket for four.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not a good day for African seamers! Fuller ball, outside off. Kohli looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge to third man for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, driven to deep cover for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Kohli chips it over the bowler for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! YADAV IS RUN OUT! End of one of the best innings of Suryakumar. This is on a length and outside off. Kohli slaps it to point and it goes straight to Temba Bavuma at point. Suryakumar Yadav was running across quickly but Kohli was ball watching and Yadav was left stranded in the middle. A throw at the bowler's end and Yadav is run out. What a show Yadav has put on. Wonderful.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Absolute monster! Suryakumar is putting in a treat for the fans. Another slower balll but he reads and Suryakumar slogs it way over deep mid-wicket for a six. The stand between these two crosses the 100-run mark. Yadav's fifth six.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball and Suryakumar is undone! Outside off and Suryakumar slashes and misses.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, outside off. Suryakumar waits to punch it away but misses.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Virat works it to deep cover for just a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bowls it way outside off. Left alone. Free hit continues.
17.3 overs (3 Runs) No ball! 200 is up! Again, another full toss on middle. Kohli pulls it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs. This one is given as a no ball due to height. Free hit coming up.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low dipping full toss, outside off. Kohli pulls it with ease to deep square leg for a boundry.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kohli looks to pull but misses. That was the slower ball.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit to covers for a single. 23 runs off the over.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is total destruction from these two Indian batters! A length ball, outside off. Kohli steps down and way across to hoick it away to deep square leg for a boundary. A big hug by Suryakumar to Kohli follows.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Kohli fails to drive.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! THUMPED! The South African bowlers are bowling with butter in their palms. On middle, this is slammed past the bowler for a boundary.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli just telling the crowd he is still out there! Another full toss, outside off. Kohli lofts it over long off for a biggie.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle. Yadav flicks and it goes straight in the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. It was a free hit. The batters cross.
16.1 overs (7 Runs) NO BALL AND SIX! FIFTY FOR YADAV! This is just extraordinary stuff from Suryakumar! Take a bow! A full toss, outside off. Suryakumar opens the face of the bat in the least moment and thumps it over deep point for a biggie. A no ball given for height! Suryakumar Yadav, what a special, special player. Fifty in just 18 balls. Free hit coming up...
Wayne Parnell is back on.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Kohli smashes it straight to long on for a couple of runs. 16 runs off the over. Another expensive over from South Africa.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven to deep point for a single.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, way outside off. Suryakumar guides it with ease over backward point for a boundary. This is one of his best knocks so far.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, guided through backward point for a brace.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav moves to 41 in no time! What a player! This is poor bowling though. Another full toss on middle. Suryakumar wrists it away over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long on.
