India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just brilliant from SKY! Kohli is all smiles and enjoying the show from the other end! A full toss on middle. Yadav looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge over fine leg for a biggie. Not off the middle but Suryakumar knew what he was doing.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mind games! This was pure instinct! Suryakumar was waiting for a bouncer and he gets it outside off. Yadav shuffles across and pulls it over fine leg for four.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle. Kohli plays it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on off. Suryakumar dabs it to backward point who misfield and allows a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class again! 1000 runs for Suryakumar in T20I. A full toss, around off. Suryakumar lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Suryakumar is so eye pleasing! A full ball, angling on the pads. Suryakumar flicks it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shorter and outside off. Kohli waits on the back foot and plays it over covers, in the vacant region for a boundary. Boundaries coming in each over. 200 looks easy at this point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, slanting on middle. Kohli nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Good running. Ohh no, it is given as one short as Kohli's bat was on the line. A single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Kohli works it through covers for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A yorker angling on the pads. Yadav whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Kohli pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Yadav punches it straight to backward point for a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli finds the fence now! This is full and way outside off. Kohli saw the width and puts his bat on it but gets an outside edge to third man for a boundary.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller ball, around off. Yadav flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli bunts it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! This is full and outside off. Yadav lofts it to deep cover. The fielder there runs to his right and slides to collect on a bounce.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav has come out with intent! Pure class from Yadav! Short of a length and outside off. Yadav dabs it late past short third man for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kohli works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav starts just from where he left off. This is full and on middle. Yadav sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (0 Run) This one stays low, outside off. Yadav looks to cut but misses.
Suryakumar Yadav walks out.
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Rahul knew he is out here! That looked plumb. Played the wrong line.A flatter ball, around middle, this one moves in. Rahul gets low to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. An LBW and up goes the finger. Kohli walks toward Rahul and has a chat. Rahul takes the review. Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Rahul has to go just after his fifty.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Kohli slaps it through covers for one more.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Rahul cuts it past point for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Kohli guides it to point.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed through covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Kept out.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY IN STYLE! What an innings from the opener! A floated ball, full and outside off. Rahul advances down the track and smashes it over long on for a biggie. Rahul with an impressive innings.He needs to continue now.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single. Kohli is off the mark.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Too full and outside off. Rahul lofts it over covers for a single. Rahul moves to 49.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 162/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.